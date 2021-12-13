To The Daily Sun,
Vaccine? It's a choice. Just do it for others, be brave.
Time to stop the rhetoric and placing more fear out there with this go around. Yes, we all understand, "Live Free or Die" and choice, but there is also such a thing as being just stubborn to the point of stupid. Enough is enough. Numbers mean something. People dying by the thousands from this must mean something. Herd immunity is something to be hoped for, vaccination is something we can do now.
Just imagine if we said no to the many other vaccines for other diseases?
We have the "no helmet issue." I have so many brothers that ride without helmets, but have no problem putting one on when they hit another state. Why not just do it all the time? Because freedom can only be taken just so far. Seeing those with head injuries being airlifted off to Dartmouth with the hope of some chance of survival and then we so often hear, "if only they had a helmet on maybe it wouldn’t have been quite as bad." Or like my brother-in-law the funeral director says, "a helmet can mean the difference between an open or closed casket."
It’s beyond the political. It's time to get it together. The vaccine will help, stubbornness is harmful. When is common sense going to kick in? The point is "Live free and just live." Forget terminology like mandate. Just think family.
Bob Jones
Meredith
