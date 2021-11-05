To The Daily Sun,
Focus. All Americans out of Afghanistan along with supporters?
Well, as a nation we certainly have our share of fires going on at this time. Meaning, cargo ships at sea, gas prices, food prices on the rise, vaccine mandates, school board issues across the nation, Donald Trump voted out and the nation was coming back together, at least somewhat. However, everything is still Trump's fault and just speaking for myself I’m sick of hearing his name and would like to hear who is taking responsibility for the biggest mess I have seen in my life time or at least since Vietnam when as a country we were about as separated as could be?
First and foremost, Afghanistan is over after 20 years, the president is taking credit for everything but the “failures.” Like, are all Americans home along with those Afghans who assisted us for up to 20 years? Anybody know? Care? What are we to do? Will you do me a favor this week? Call the president. I know you have heard this before but this time do it and let it be known where you’re from. Ask if all are home and who is responsible?
That’s it. 202-456-1414 switchboard, 202-456-1111 leave comments, short, to the point. Focus. Americans left behind on your watch.
“When one American is not worth saving, we as Americans have lost.”
Bob "Doc" Jones
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.