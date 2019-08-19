To The Daily Sun,
In reply to Mr. Wiles:
You are spouting the same climate disruption nonsense that deniers have been stating for years. Just because you deny the science of climate disruption does not change the fact that it is real, it is here, and it is rapidly increasing.
You are correct about one thing, that science has done a poor job of predicting the climate crisis. However, the errors haven’t been in favor of your position; rather, the predictions have been too timid, and have grossly underestimated the rapidity of climate disruption and the warming of the planet. The glaciers on Greenland and Iceland and the ice at the Arctic and the equator have all been melting at rates far faster than the models have predicted.
The scientists you quote, from Joe Bastardi on, are what are known as “biostitutes,” scientists who will make arguments that sound like sound science, but are actually replete with misstatements and inaccuracies. These pseudo-scientists sell their “science” to organizations and corporations to benefit their bottom lines, basically prostituting themselves at the service of their corporate masters.
Even the Pentagon recognizes the mammoth threat to the planet that climate disruption presents, and has urged this administration to act aggressively to address the threat. Your statement that wind, solar and geothermal energy will never challenge fossil fuels is demonstrably false. These sources have already overtaken coal, and have nearly caught up to natural gas. If the federal government subsidized these sources at half the level they continue to prop up the fossil fuel industry, fossil fuels would disappear from our energy portfolio within the next 10 years.
Go ahead, continue to spew the industry line; as I said, your denial of the reality of climate disruption does not change that reality; people deny it to the detriment of all of us and the planet.
Dick de Seve
Gilmanton
