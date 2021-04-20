To The Daily Sun,
Doug Lambert of Gilford said in his recent letter to The Sun that he found the Colonial Theater rehab project rather interesting. He went on to state that our local leaders are clueless and gullible. He further states that Laconians keep electing the same clowns over and over again. I'll bet that our so-called clowns would be smart enough to make sure that their radio broadcast microphone was turned off before they made a derogatory statement about an elected official of their opposing party as you did. In the future I hope you keep your opinions about Laconia to yourself.
Bill Tarallo
Laconia
