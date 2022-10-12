Recently, I was by my car at a supermarket in Concord. From nowhere, a man came flying up, slammed on the brakes and, from his driver-side window, began screaming “Sieg heil! Sieg heil!” at me, while maniacally punching his arm and bladed hand straight out the window, over and over.
Despite the abject rage, hatred and spittle blasting from his face, he appeared to be an otherwise normal guy. It took a moment to realize his significant emotional event was likely an adverse reaction to the Bolduc campaign sign displayed in my car’s rear window. The man eventually zoomed off, still screaming and gesticulating. He was evidently not an immediate threat, just loud, angry and ill-informed.
How tragic that there isn’t more civility from people with whom we disagree. Here, there was no opportunity for discourse, simple disagreement, or argumentation. There was only blind rage and hatred for me, because of political differences. I’d like to respond to my parking-lot counterpart here:
Please stop the “Nazi” silliness. Bolduc fights for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Were he anything but pro-America, pro-citizen and pro-freedom, I’d work actively to stop his becoming senator and so would his other supporters. Bolduc puts Americans before foreign interests. He demonstrates compassion for his fellow man, and he has a proven track record of defending freedom for all Americans, including those who disparage his name.
Rather than embracing questionable advertisements bashing Bolduc, why not ask the candidate? In my experience, he’ll answer you himself.
