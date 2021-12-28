To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu needs to wake up and smell the COVID.
With the certainty of a dramatic and uncontrollable spike in COVID omicron cases after the holidays, he should be taking preemptive steps TODAY to minimize our future medical and economic damage.
New Hampshire is already the third most infected state in the Union (as of Dec. 21). It is worse than Texas, or even Florida — and Sununu does nothing.
In comparison Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts has called out 500 National Guard members to assist hospitals with the coming surge, and canceled all non-essential surgeries to help free up hospital beds.
But Sununu does nothing.
Some NH towns like Keene and Lebanon are instituting their own mask mandates — because the governor will not.
And in New York City, proof of vaccination is now required to enter a bar, restaurant, gym and many other places — the non-vaccinated are not welcome.
Sununu does nothing.
This week saw New Hampshire's first child COVID death — but crickets from the NH State House.
The omicron tidal wave is most certainly on the horizon. Actions such as others have taken are required statewide — TODAY. Unless, of course, the governor is more concerned about the next election than voters' health?
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
