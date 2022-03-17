To The Daily Sun,
What are the chances of the average Russian citizen continuing to accept and endorse what is going on in Ukraine? They, not the so-called oligarchs, have in the last few years achieved a degree of freedom in their daily lives. Can Vladimir Putin take those freedoms back while pounding on Ukraine and getting the west to ruin his economic relations with the rest of the world? Never mind what China is thinking about this power play, they will remain on the sidelines. They may wink at, but not endorse, the bad boy in Russia. Theirs is a longer game involving repressive and rigid movement toward world economic superiority.
There will always be vengeful dictators like you see in Russia and North Korea, but at some point, they run out of money or lose control. It is very hard and, by and large, only temporarily possible to suppress large populations. Right about now, Putin’s military is losing enthusiasm for this occupation. The Russian ground forces are getting their teeth kicked in by a bunch of patriots who look like them and might be distantly related to them. Armies are reluctant to attack civilian targets, especially those fleeing and ones who are caring for the sick and injured. Barbarism is or should be, discouraged by those in command of troops. If, for no other reason, it is bad for troop morale.
So, how long will this display of beastiality be sustained before the people of Russia turn on their leader and embrace their Ukrainian brothers and sisters? They let this tyrant seize power, now they must take back the permission they gave him to govern. It may be a little bloody, but there is no economy for them to ruin and the military is in disarray or otherwise occupied. Once they have asserted themselves, removed the tyrant, and formed a peaceful government, Europe and the rest of the world will view their efforts as a sign of civility.
Let us pray for their conversion. Let’s continue the work of John Paul II. I’m sure he would be proud of his native Polish people as they welcome their neighbors with open arms as they flee. Daily, we see them tenderly enfolding them with hugs and seeing to their shelter. It is a true example of unconditional love for your fellow citizens of the world.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
