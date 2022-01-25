To The Daily Sun,
There was a policy put forth by the CDC about this time last year. It involved vaccination and testing. Remote work and school attendance when necessary. So, what happened? My take: A significant number of people failed to get vaccinated; and many of those who were old and not vaccinated have died of COVID.
I got my shot, all three of them. I am 85 and still here because I followed directions. So, don't go heaping blame on President Joe Biden or the CDC unless your behavior has been spotless in this time of medical emergency.
There are a bunch of governors out there trying to lead COVID programs that work. There are some that have done an excellent job. Our own governor gets good marks, but there are some contrary members of his party who did not rise to the occasion. They clearly did not serve their citizens well. One must ask where they were getting their advice.
And, this bit as a closer: Vaccines are available; there is no shortage of masks; tests will not be an issue much longer; and, this is the most important guideline, use common sense and, if you need to, change your attitude.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
