To The Daily Sun,
I recently had occasion to listen in on a webinar relating to smoking and a more troubling problem, vaping. Because of societal pressure and fear of smoking-related diseases, smoking has been on the decline for several years. Vaping, however, is becoming a more insidious problem than smoking ever was.
The panelists on the presentation were united in their concern about vaping and the problem it poses for our younger population. A piece of legislative action is being proposed. It is entitled “Tobacco 21.” The federal law for the purchase of either product is age 21. The Senate bill in our Legislature is identified as SB-248 and is designed to enhance the federal law. It would clarify enforcement relating both tobacco and vaping products.
Addiction is a danger in both products. E-products are loaded with nicotine. Flavors add to the appeal and enhance the pleasure syndrome. The really alarming part of e-cigarette use is the number of our school-age children involved. Middle and high school youth are gaining access to the product but lack the maturity to resist the habit-forming substance. Teens who use the “JUUL” products are very likely to become addicted and go on to use other addictive substances as well.
So, consider this a call to action alert. If you are as concerned as I, then call your state representatives and senators and urge them to include SB-248 in the legislative session scheduled for June 11. Once passed, the bill will enhance enforcement, help with the funding of programs for school and community and prioritize treatment programs.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
