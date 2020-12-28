To The Daily Sun,
Has the current president defended the U.S. constitution properly? Has he fulfilled his oath of office? I think he has not. His current behavior begs the question of whether he is fit for the office. His energies are not those of one who is engaged with reality. He is not transitioning. He has been, for the last month and a half, trying to block the incoming administration. Who, besides him, is financing this affront to the orderly transfer of the office of the president?
A fair warning to those who perpetuate the idea that he, Trump, does not have to leave office on Jan. 20; don’t try it. This is not just another rally. Further, conspiracy is illegal. To abet the actions of one who is actively obstructing the orderly transfer of the office of the president to a duly elected successor is a federal crime. On Jan. 20, the new president will address a joint session of Congress after being inaugurated and sworn in for a four-year term. No one has the right, legally, to resist the actions of that day.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
