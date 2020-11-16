To The Daily Sun,
When our current leader touted himself as the “law and order” president, did he really have a complete understanding of what that entails? Which is more important? Can we have one without the other?
It is necessary to establish, as nearly as possible, what meaning is being assigned to both terms. If we are an orderly society, most laws should be protective in nature. Our property is protected by deed and warranty. Our rights are protected by constitutional amendments. Our government is protected and defined by the Constitution.
It would appear, however, that we have a somewhat disorderly society. We have a sizable portion of our citizens in prison. How did they get there? What offenses against others’ rights did they commit? What role did the local, state, and national police play in their eventual incarceration?
Let’s consider local policing activity first. When we are robbed, it generates a police report and, hopefully, an investigation to discover the offenders. When a vehicle hits another car or person it generates a need for police to be present. They have two roles, to deal with those injured and to assess blame or cause. In each of those instances cited, the police role is to discover and assist.
Police become more assertive when laws preserving good order are violated by individuals. Speeding and drunk driving offenses require intervention and consequences. Robbery, physical attack, and destruction of property are threats best dealt with by those trained as agents of good order. The key to maintaining good order is a well-trained police force. Keepers of the peace should be carefully selected and provided ongoing training by their supervisors. The degree to which that is true varies with the commitment of each city or town. The lack of training and poor attitudes is a deadly combination. Police standards already exist but many municipalities fall short in making sure their police personnel has an understanding of their responsibilities.
A full understanding of how to apply the laws while protecting the citizens is a mandate, not a concept. There is a need for reform of our criminal justice system. I will save that one for a future letter.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
