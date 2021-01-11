To The Daily Sun,
What the world needs now is a unity of purpose coupled with a plan. Up until now in this century we, as a world, have been unable to agree on a way forward and out of selfish nationalism.
There is nothing so powerful as fear as an instrument to bring unity of purpose. The pandemic that is raging across all cultures has made petty differences seem to disappear, or at least, diminish as we rush toward the next phase of the virus. Properly masked and needle in hand, we will push this pandora back in its box.
At what pace and using what method now becomes the issue in the vaccination of all. Several things must happen if we are to pick up the pace. As it pertains to the U.S., in particular, a clear direction from the federal level is needed, now! Also, the most efficient delivery system is imperative.
Some suggestions I would like to make in reference to the delivery and vaccination are as follows:
Continue to use FedEx and UPS cargo planes, but also use military transport as well.
Dedicate commercial hangers at major airports to create injection sites and use military medical personnel to perform the vaccination procedures.
House personnel in the airport motel facilities as long as needed.
Organize the state and local municipalities to deliver those people who do not have transportation in order to minimize the time spent at the site.
Have personnel dedicated to recording data both for the first injection and scheduling the second injection in the future.
Once those on the priority list have received the first injection, similar teams of local personnel could continue to deliver injections to those who were not able to get to the airport sites.
If things get better organized, and I think they will, a state like New Hampshire could be done in less than a week. The cost of the state efforts should be covered by the recently passed bill. If glitches occur, and they will, the Biden team needs to be on the problems in real-time. There should be an understanding that executive orders can be used as the situation demands. For those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, a public education program should be distributed through all public media. It is imperative that we get somewhere in the 95 percent range of the people vaccinated by mid-summer.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
