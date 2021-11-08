To The Daily Sun,
On Sunday last week the residents of 7 and 9 Sargent Place found themselves cut off from the main street by high water. Because the right of way to Shaw's was taken away by the bank that now stands where other businesses used to have to keep the right of way open, now to get in or out of Sargent was to cut across the grass in back of the bank. Because this causes emergency vehicles to delay getting to the people needing their services now wouldn't that be a great idea to open the right of way again? How about the people of 7 and 9 Sargent who pay more taxes than the bank be accorded a safe way in and out?
Bev Buker
Gilford
