To The Daily Sun,
It’s National Library Week! Although the physical building is temporarily closed we, the Trustees of the Gilford Library, are pleased to report that the library staff are hard at work in new and innovative ways to serve you.
The staff is available 9-5 M-F to answer your questions (524-6042) and to help with using its many online library resources. There are “live” programs for all ages available through social media and other platforms. We encourage you to check the Library website, www.gilfordlibrary.org to learn about what is available and join others enjoying these services.
That's not all the Library is doing, however. While we are all literally making history, the library is compiling a record of Pandemic 2020 here in Gilford, and is asking for you to share your writing and art created during this time. After much deliberation, the adult non-fiction section is getting a new, browsing-friendly makeover. The 3-D printer (thank you again, Friends of the Library!) is hard at work too, making masks for LRGH.
So, although the doors are closed, the library staff is available to help you beat the boredom of “staying in place”. We trustees couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and creative programming at the Gilford Public Library — thank you to library Director, Katherine Dormody and all of the staff. We can hardly wait to walk through the library doors again-hopefully soon!
Betty Tidd, Chair
Gilford Public Library Trustees
