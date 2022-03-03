To The Daily Sun,
As a trustee of the Meredith Public Library and chair of the building committee for the recent expansion and reservation project, I support voting for Sarah Johnson and Margaret "Maggie" Croes for Meredith Library Trustees. Having served as trustees during the past couple of difficult years, they are familiar with both our local library policies and issues, and have had training in the RSAs on New Hampshire library governance. With the new facility becoming fully operational, both Sarah and Maggie will provide the creativity and leadership to develop and implement a new strategic plan to utilize the building and offer new programs and events for all library patrons. They have shown the skills to work collaboratively, take initiative to tackle issues, and support the library administrators and staff. If you haven't been in to the new library, please stop by and ask for a tour or explore on your own to see the blending of Meredith's history with a 21st century facility and services. Sarah and Maggie will be key components in building the next chapter of library history.
Betty Strader
Meredith
