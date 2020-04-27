To The Daily Sun,
Wear a mask and gloves when shopping!
When you walk into the grocery store, or any establishment without a mask or gloves—you are cavalierly jeopardizing my life and the lives of others in the store.
How dare you risk the lives of the people who work there or those who will have to take care of you when you become hospitalized? Or the first responders who have to take you to the ER?
Wear a mask, wear gloves — respect the lives of others. Your freedom to do what you wish could end with deaths of others and you. This is not about an inconvenience to you. It’s about the safety of our vulnerable neighbors.
This is a free country UNTIL your rights start to infringe on my rights — that is where your freedom ends.
Betty Clark
Laconia
