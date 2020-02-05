To The Daily Sun,
I have been a supporter of Bernie Sanders for many years and I joined the Bernie Sanders Steering Committee in 2019.
In 1989, I received my bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from University of Lowell. At that time, the science of global warming was becoming understood by the general public. The ramifications for the future were uncertain, but it was clear that action to reduce emissions was needed. When Bernie Sanders was elected to the Senate in 1991, he was a solid advocate for a healthy food supply, clean air and water, and reducing fossil fuel emissions. Here we are 29 years later and our government still has not crafted coherent action on climate change.
However, for those 29 years, Senator Sanders continued to consistently advocate for a healthy environment for everyone. His climate policy, the Green New Deal, is the best overview by any candidate of what needs to change and how to do it equitably and quickly. I see the urgency of addressing climate change as an enormous opportunity for this country to create all kinds of long-term, good-paying jobs for people right here, to rapidly modernize our economy, and to finally upgrade infrastructure the U.S. economy depends upon — all the while cutting back our carbon emissions for the benefit of those that outlive me.
Those of us that created this situation need to see the moral imperative to act. That’s why I am voting for Bernie Sanders. Not Me. Us.
Diane Hanley
Gilford
