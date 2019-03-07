To The Daily Sun,
Before you decide to throw your hat in the ring and run, don't try for the general's job. Be a private, start at the bottom. Get on a board and learn what really goes on in the town. Feel it out, see what it is all about to make the commitment before you decide to go all in.
We have the best boards in the state of New Hampshire and we all work well together. This year, all of the departments hashed out their wants and needs several times over until the Selectboard finally approved. Our annual report proves that.
New businesses have emerged, such as: The Vault, Winni Boat Storage, Aaron's, GoodWill, Winni Trucking, LR Child Care, Turf Pro, GMI Paving. I'd say we're on a roll in this town and it starts with people that are able to work together towards the betterment of Belmont. We all have a vision for this little town and there isn't a better place to live.
I support Jon Pike in his endeavor to remain our selectman. He has done a good job thus far and will continue to do so.
Norma L. Patten
Belmont
