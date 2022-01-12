To The Daily Sun,
We ordered pizza from South End Pizza last Saturday night. We were told it would be ready in less than an hour. My husband went over to pick it up and had to wait nearly an extra hour before it was ready. The staff handled the problem seriously, graciously, and generously. They even gave us an extra pizza at no cost, with apologies. We were quite impressed that this small business, obviously a popular one, is trying their hardest to navigate through this time when it is so difficult to get employees. We all need patience and kindness to get through each day. Thanks, South End! Oh, and the pizza was worth waiting for!
Barbara Lewis
Laconia
