To The Daily Sun,
This is to publicly express my thanks to the recently remodeled Meredith Public Library and library director Erin Apostolos for making one of my dreams come true. For years I have wanted to preserve electronically the content of cassettes made during family reunions in the 1990s, but was reluctant to let these "beloved voices" out of my hands. My lack of digital competence was another drawback. Recently, however, I attended a Memory Lab session at the library where I saw its multimedia (film, audio, photo) conversion devices in action and was greatly reassured that the job could be done safely. Thank you again Chris Leland and all at the library for your patience in helping me preserve and pass down these precious family memories.
Barbara Cathcart
Meredith
