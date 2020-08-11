To The Daily Sun,
My husband and I rode around different parts of Laconia today and we were shocked to see the few homes that are flying the American flag. Every home should be proud of their country; this is only a small part we can ALL do. If your not proud to live in the USA, nobody is keeping you here.
Most Everyone knows someone (directly or indirectly) who died for this wonderful country we live in, so we could be free. Be proud of who you are and fully understand our heritage and what this great country stands for. Please everyone, wake up and do what's right. Fly our flag with honor!
Arline Ouellette
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.