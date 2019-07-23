To The Daily Sun,
Like many anti-Trump citizens, I often try to understand why any would support and vote for him. Could it be that they are like him, or share his values — like these:
— He brags and boasts constantly — usually claiming credit for the economy.
— He is a proven (countless times) liar.
— He is a sexist, bigot, racist, etc.
— He is deliberately sabotaging, destroying the EPA and CPB.
— Hee withdrew from both the Iran nuclear and Paris climate-change agreements, with possible catastrophic long-range implications
— He has soured our vital relations with our allies, much to the presumed delight of Vladimir Putin instead.
— He has made obvious his preference for dictators, and his contempt for democracy.
— He wants to divide the U.S more, partly by encouraging and unleashing "white supremacy," racism and bigotry.
— He has no tolerance or respect for his critics or political opponents, regularly insulting them.
There are additional aspects of Trump's character, personality and so-called "governance" that matter, but those listed suffice re: presumed reasons his supporters support him.
I should probably mention that he can be charming and entertaining, and that some folks may think this quality matters more than the ones I have listed.
Richard B. Davis
Thornton
