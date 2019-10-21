To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the letter from Michael Harris on Oct. 16, I am wondering if he would have used the words shrill, unattractive and old to describe a male presidential candidate.
None of these descriptors indicate a person’s ability to lead a country.
Debbie Brady
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.