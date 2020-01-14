To The Daily Sun,
Welcome to 2020; this could turn into the most dynamic political year in U.S. history since 1860, and conceivably the end of our Republic. If that should happen (hopefully not), all those on the left pushing for it will learn very quickly to regret it. Socialism has never worked and never will.
It’s amazing this season has been turned into a celebration of terrorism by terrorists and the first thing out of the mouths of the mainstream media were accusations against, you guessed it, “White Supremacists and Trump.”
Seriously, a Kosher supermarket is attacked by a couple radical anti-Semitic blacks, killing then being killed, a Hanukkah party outside NYC attacked by a machete-wielding black man, then a Christian Church in Texas, three dead, including the black attacker — and every event the left blames, right, anyone except the attackers.
How can people be so detached from reality and facts that they accept, without question, this kind of illogical rationale? Is their some kind of unwritten law in the leftist universe against identifying a terrorist that is black as being black? Is it a racist offense to speak a truth, a fact, to identify these terrorists as being black and not white supremacists? Same thing with any of the protected, identified by the left, “above criticism” classes who include all non-whites, non-Christians.
Can so many Americans of all types be so blind to the reality of the devastation and ruination which would descend upon our world if leftist progressives take power and install their crazy Marxist laws? A civil war would be the least of the horrors unleashed. You think global warming is the danger? Not even close.
Steve Earle
Gilford
