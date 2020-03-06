To The Daily Sun,
We would like to take a few minutes to address some of the misinformation that has been circulating via letters to the editor regarding the work that was and is currently underway by the All in for Alton committee members.
All in for Alton was established in May of 2018 as an initiative of the Planning Board and our former town planner, Nic Strong. The purpose: to give the citizens of Alton the opportunity to have input for the 10-year master plan.
Working with The UNH Cooperative Extension, people from throughout the community were asked to serve on the committee, and it was publicly open to all. (See notices here: https://alton.nh.gov/search/node/community%20profile)
No volunteers were turned away, and we welcome new faces still!
Throughout the summer and fall, All in for Alton worked to create multiple ways in which citizens could share their short- and long-term visions for our community — feedback boxes, email, social media, letters, surveys, and our culminating event, the Community Profile dinner and luncheon at the end of October.
The over-arching message that came through: people want opportunities to connect with one another. The three major ways in which they want to do so: 1) better communication of events and information, 2) to share the land and maximize its use for recreation and exploration, and 3) a central space in which to gather and come together.
Since the profile, All in for Alton has continued to meet to develop a one-stop web-page where information is shared. There have been several days in which volunteers have come together to do beautification and trail clean up.
We hope that you take some time to read the report: (https://drive.google.com/file/d/10iyY5hGbds53Qh4ETIsd4O_Nk32NCdcU/view?usp=drivesdk)
You can also read our public report to the Board of Selectmen on February 20, 2019:
(https://www.alton.nh.gov/sites/default/files/02-20-2019.pdf)
Or watch our presentation here:
(https://www.alton.nh.gov/video/board-selectmen-meeting-february-20-2019)
We are also willing to answer any questions you may have regarding the report or the process that went into creating the report. Please email us at AllInForAlton@gmail.com.
We are still meeting, and we’re in the process of establishing an April date. Please email us or visit our Facebook page to learn more. As we mentioned above, we welcome new faces and no volunteers will be turned away!
Andrea Caruso & Kelly Sullivan
Co-Chairs
All in for Alton Steering Committee
