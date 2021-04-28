To The Daily Sun,
I wonder how many people would believe that it is right to judge a person on something they have no control over? I mean absolutely NO control over.
There are a great many circumstances in our lives that we can change, overcome, thrive or fail at. I think we can be criticized fairly over things we can control or change; most hopefully it would be constructive criticism. We make lives and our world better with help and suggestions in all forms. Try praising even the smallest effort and see the results for yourself.
The same is true regarding destructive rhetoric of which there seems to be an abundance these days. Our nation is but a few hundred years old. There is only one perfect person and he/she does not live in America. Along the way our ancestors made mistakes, but unlike some other nations we have eventually come to understand and make changes.
You cannot imagine how it saddens me to be told my country is inherently racist, to see my flag destroyed and burned, to see people kneeling for the national anthem, to know that our children are being taught to judge others by something we have absolutely no control over – the color of our skin!
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
