To The Daily Sun,
The letters this past week have been varied and interesting. I am happy that our senators and congressional representatives finally passed the CARES Act, which will provide essential relief to so many. I am not happy that it took them so long it has probably caused some businesses to collapse beyond recovery and I am especially not happy with all the spending that was unrelated to the issue.
I have read the wonderful things that friends, family and neighbors are doing all around the area to assist those in need. This is our American spirit, a fulfilling of human decency and responsibility to each other.
We also have a responsibility to all fellow citizens of New Hampshire and America. We fulfill that responsibility by electing national representatives to work in the best interests of our country, but that responsibility doesn’t end with the vote. We are their oversight committee. While a more than huge amount of money was necessary for the CARES Act, did any of us believe it was a good idea to plunge America past the $23 trillion national debt mark? How many realize that Congress gave itself an additional $25 million? And they are fast at work on more spending more. How many of the Sun’s letter writers have written our senators or congressional representatives in the last three weeks to let them know how we feel about what they are and are not doing?
A newsflash today – 500 full-time employees of LRGH furloughed! More devastating issues to be faced be our neighbors, friends and family. A beautiful and necessary health care facility for all of us; no money to keep it going. There are many reasons for that but certainly they could have used the financial assistance weeks ago.
It sometimes is hard to remember that Easter Sunday and its promises are so near. This year’s celebration will be far different than I expect any of us remember and we will not be able to gather in a church to rejoice. We can, however, all face the rising sun that morning and give thanks for what we do have. We can continue to help our neighbors, friends, family and even strangers in need. The promises and hope of Easter have not been cancelled due to Covid-19.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.