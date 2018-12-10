To The Daily Sun,
I read the article in Saturday’s paper about the possible “saving” of German Shepherd Sicario with great relief!
I am a former GSD owner and I can honestly say that there is hope and rehabilitation for this precious breed! These dogs are bred to be guardians and they do their job! The age of the dog and it’s previous lifestyle is very important.
All dogs are capable of loving and comforting humans — there is always hope to find the right trainer! Thank you all for stepping up!
Judi Lundh
Laconia
Not all dogs are and not all breeds are , period.
