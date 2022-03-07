To The Daily Sun,
The worst part about reading The Sun’s letters is Democrats completely lie, and expect us to believe their hogwash. It wasn’t 1971 when we had gas lines, it was 1976 under Jimmy Carter. Ronald Reagan won 49 states so Carter didn’t get a second term. American presidents have been trying to be dominant in world energy and for the first time in 71 years under President Donald Trump we were energy independent, a step toward getting there. The current White House occupants are failures in everything. But their constant lies dupe too many. Dipping into our reserves was wasteful, wrong, and did little. Canceling the Keystone Pipeline’s production led President Joe Biden to beg Putin to produce more oil — he’s not, we’re paying through the nose. Now Russia is attacking Ukraine and there’s nothing we can do about it. Russia invaded Crimea under former President Barack Obama. Nobody invaded during President Trump’s term, no wonder why that is. Gas prices were sky high 13 months before the invasion. Biden’s sanctions are a joke to Putin. We have a weakened military for two big reasons — the botched and disgraceful withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan where 13 of our military members got killed, plus $85 million of our pristine equipment left in the Taliban's hands. Biden called it a “success.” Is he really that naive, or just hopes his followers are? Other reason is that many refuse to get a vaccine that does very little and consequently left the military. Mandates are further dividing us. Our allies and enemies are laughing at Biden’s incompetency at every level.
Biden honestly believes we’re a democracy. Probably only because it sounds like Democrat. We are a Republic, our votes go to state electors who say who won. Further it says so in “The Pledge of Allegiance.” Our jobs are once again outsourced to China as they were under President Obama, who won 875 counties when he was re-elected. Biden won 527 counties in 2020 — yet they expect us to believe Biden got the most votes of any U.S. president. The election was manipulated by the corrupt Congress, FBI and CIA. We were told Biden won — so shut up and be a sucker don’t you dare ask for audits of all 50 states. Drop boxes are unconstitutional, as are mail in ballots and the “pandemic” had little to do with why they were used.
President Bill Clinton was rightfully impeached for lying under oath, the third impeached president in America, the other two were generations before our grandparents, and now we have Biden whose nearly every word is an abject utter lie but he’s got a free pass. Fair? In the oath he takes, the president's job is to do what’s best for the American people, not constantly put us last while his and other Congresspeople’s pockets get full from our money. Democrats never take responsibility, it’s always someone else’s fault for their failures. It’s sad how many sheep see government as mommy and daddy.
Alison James
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.