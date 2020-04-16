To The Daily Sun,
I know people think Covid 19 is the only sickness out there, but there are many more illnesses. I found out the hard way. Thanks to the Belmont EMTs and doctors and nurses, I was taken care of. I know I tend to over thank people but in this case I cant thank them enough. I was very scared and the EMTs calmed me right down and let me know they where there for me The nurses and doctors took me right in and treated me like it really mattered. They took away so much stress that probably cause my problem.
I'm home and doing much better all thanks to them all. I know this is a wakeup call and knowing these wonderful people are there for all sicknesses is a comfort. So thank you again and a little prayer goes a long way to go along with a thank you.
Alfred Manoli
Belmont
