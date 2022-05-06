To The Daily Sun,
A good season.
Bravo to Tom Day and his staff for a very good ski season. Even though the natural snow was only 2/3 of “normal”, we didn’t experience bare spots. Right up to the last week the trails were good. Closing day I grabbed a few hours and went all over the mountain. No rivers or dirt to jump. Compare the sad stories that came from “corporate” run New Hampshire areas such as Wildcat and Attitash.
Once again we marvel at what a wonderful community asset Gunstock is. Not only is it a great place to ski and hike, but it is a huge piece of our tax base.
Alexandra Breed
Doug Hill
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.