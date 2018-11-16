To The Daily Sun,
In the Friday edition of The Daily Sun it was reported that Mark Armaganian, director of the State Liquor Commission ‘s Division of Enforcement and Licensing, addressed the problem of electronic cigarettes and in particular addiction due to vaping. There have been compliance checks in Belknap County and two establishments have been cited for selling to minors. I am a concerned person who has grandchildren of high school age who are vulnerable to such products available in their own neighborhood. The CDA has finally come out with a warning and possible mandate against these products including JUUL.
It’s about time! I’m more than a little angry about the easy access of the electronic cigarettes. I recently contacted the Tilton Police Dept. about the shops on Main Street and I was informed that the area is zoned commercial. They further said the responsibility for approving businesse is under the Planning Board. Permits were issued to the shops.
Does the Planning Board have any jurisdiction for enforcing existing laws? What happens next to ensure that laws are not being broken?
Florence Dawson
Northfield
