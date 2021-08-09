To The Daily Sun,
Very interesting article in the Thursday edition, "Tourism leaders lobby to reopen border" that's the Canadian border. It's not the Americans keeping it closed, it's Canada, and who can blame them? They're not stupid. At least not as stupid as the people in charge of our southern border, which is wide open to any and all unknown people and unknown contraband. Hundreds of thousands being admitted without even checking for any disease, never mind even for COVID. Our criminal administration then puts them on buses or airplanes and dumps them off in cities and towns all over the country. All while this is going on, our same criminal administration is fanning the flames of panic about the "pandemic" and threatening to shut down the whole country again! On top of that the current occupant defied the U.S. Supreme Court and told squatters they don't have to pay rent anymore, essentially erasing the idea of private property rights. Even Canada has never done that! The way things are going I wouldn't blame them if they built a wall to keep U.S. out.
Alan Moon
Tilton
