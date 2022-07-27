To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this letter because I believe force should be used for better things than harassing the homeless but City Hall doesn't think so. I guess my taxes are of better use to the police department that doesn't have anything better to do than harass the homeless. If you go to any other city or town in this state or across this country you do not see the police department harassing the homeless but I guess our police department has nothing better to do than harass the homeless. No matter where we go in this town we have the cops right there in our faces, we are not doing anything wrong, we are citizens of this city, we have rights, too. We have the right to hang in the parks, we have the right to hang at the beach, we have the right to walk around, but we cannot do it without the cops coming. They have cameras on telephone poles watching us, you know we pay taxes, too, but according to City Hall we have no rights. Just because we're homeless doesn't mean we're not people, we are human beings but not being treated like that, everyday we are getting arrested by the cops because they're told to by City Hall. I think I will write a letter to somebody higher up in government and ask for this harassment to be stopped because the homeless in cities like Concord and Manchester don't get harassed by the police like we do in this town. I am tired of being harassed by the police and treated like I'm not a human being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.