To The Daily Sun,
The article from the Granite State News Collaborative on March 4 compares the number of arrests in New Hampshire to the racial population with a headline that people of color are disproportionately being arrested.
I suppose someone needs to talk with criminals to advise them their criminal activity must be limited to their proportionate population within the state.
Are the police expected to ignore crime if it's disproportionally committed by people of color? Should the police begin arresting a proportionate population of all races regardless of who committed the crime?
The whole premise of the article appears to claim racism in the application of the law. Police investigate crimes based on eyewitnesses, video surveillance, and evidence found at the scene of the crime as best they can. It's not targeting one racial group if the evidence leads you to that profile of the criminal.
Let's stop finding racism where it doesn't exist.
Shame on the author for inferring racist policing on arrests as a proportion of the relative population. If white nuns are 0.0001% of the population, should that percentage be represented in arrest records?
Alan Doyon
Meredith
