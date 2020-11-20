To the Daily Sun,
Last week was hands-down the toughest week of my life as I said goodbye to my husband Jason, who succumbed to complications of multiple sclerosis, which he had been battling for years. Emotions right now are spilling over, ranging from deep heartache to disbelief, to a gratitude unlike anything I’ve experienced.
One thing I’ve learned in my life and definitely from the past couple of weeks is that it’s so important to find some positive, even in the worse situations. The positive here is that I am so thankful for the support my daughter and I have received from family and friends. It has been amazing. You know who you are and I can’t thank you enough for taking some of this off of my shoulders. Thank you for providing thoughtful notes, condolences, and guidance when I needed it most. It’s such a gift and soon enough there will be huge hugs to go around.
I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the most dedicated and compassionate staff at Lakes Region General Hospital. Starting with the team in the ER, then the ICU, second floor critical care and eventually hospice care on 4. Everyone who cared for Jason went above and beyond.
To name just a few of our healthcare heroes last week: social worker Joan, palliative care professional Mary K., day nurse Emma, night nurses David and Della. Also the nurses’ assistants, kitchen workers, and housekeeping. You all are a part of a very special team that lead us through Jason’s journey, always with calm and open hearts. We made a deliberate choice to go to LRGH to be close to home, and found so much more comfort than we expected.
I can only imagine how tough it’s been for healthcare workers through COVID but every one of you made us feel so safe and each day we knew Jason’s care was a top priority, despite all of the challenges. Without a doubt you each have found your calling, and our community is so lucky to have you, and this hospital.
Abby Thompson Fopiano
Gilford
