To The Daily Sun,
It has been a month since you’ve been gone. I honestly still can’t believe it. Anger, guilt and sorrow are all still looming. Tears have subsided, for the most part, but the awful feeling in the gut remains. Certain words and songs make it worse.
You and I definitely had ups and downs over the past 24 years, but we produced one of the greatest kids I ever could’ve asked for. And I would not change that for the world.
You were my first love and, no matter what, I always wanted to see the good in you, even when it seemed nearly impossible. I never hated you, I just had hopes that someday you would be the father our child deserved. Unfortunately, you will never be able to show him that part of you. You spent a long time fighting monsters that only a few really knew about and I hope now, you are at peace.
It will take time to fully absorb this impact. We will never stop missing you, but as the pain eases after time, we will be able to go on. Although none of us will ever be the same.
Kalena Graham
Sanbornton
