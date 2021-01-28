To The Daily Sun,
When 90% of the science has been silenced for more 10 or 11 months, exactly whose science should be believe? The Big Pharma companies whose eyes are filled with $$$$$ signs for what the vaccines will get them? That is the only “science” that is being allowed to be heard by sheople watching the MSM! Tech/Social Platforms that went to great lengths to silence any word that did not come from Big Pharma (https://tinyurl.com/y4gnsgvq) and that leaves us with propaganda. Propaganda that is advertising for the Big Pharma companies. You’re calling propaganda ‘The Science’!
Dr. Fauci’s hands are covered with the blood of thousands of people who did not have to die. (https://tinyurl.com/yb4q4j6n ) has the article with evidence of this claim. The FDA and CDC are also complicit with causing deaths: June 2020 FDA (are they not supposed to be keeping citizens safe where medications are concerned?) banned the use of HCQ, while countries using this drug had about 1/10 the mortality rate? What the hell! That is ‘The Science’! https://tinyurl.com/y4pf2ggm Oh, right! It’s the propaganda from the Big Pharma companies, the propaganda that claims “we must have a vaccine.” There are an awful lot of doctors who would prescribe HCQ to save the lives of their own family members https://tinyurl.com/y4lp6ujr – asking the doctors is the best way to get the correct treatment. This was banned by FDA and CDC – why? Seems to me, it is purely to go for the highest death count possible.
That is not the only science ignored or outright buried. Chiropractic care got a serious boost in its early years. During the Spanish Flu in one study, medical doctors treated 93,590 patients with 6,116 deaths – that is 1 out of every 15 patients dying. During that time, chiropractic was just getting started. Chiropractors treated 4,735 patients with only 6 deaths, or 1 out of ever 789 patients dying. https://tinyurl.com/w2nhqag Do you see a chiropractor regularly? From personal experience, I can say that it makes a major improvement in your health – especially immunity.
Have you heard, more than briefly if at all, how and which vitamins and minerals will help you? This came out in January 2020 tinyurl.com/8i78rs9j Are you applying any of these guidelines?
It is high time to drop the spew about “The Science.” What is being promoted has nothing to do with science, and everything to do with vaccine makers and their bottom dollar. Help yourself: turn off the TV, and when advertising and “news” comes on the radio, mute it until you’re back to music. Research – and don’t use google to do it – you will never find facts that are outside what is permitted and pushed.
A. C. R. Piper
Plymouth
