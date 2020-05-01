To The Daily Sun,
I, and the rest of the family of Leona Piper of New Hampton, wish to publicly thank the New Hampton Fire Department, along with all the fire departments that responded to the fire on Winona Road April 23. Under the extreme wind conditions, the fire fighters did a phenomenal job, and none of them came to harm. Thank you!
A.C.R. Piper
Plymouth
