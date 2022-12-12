ScottEverett

By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me.

Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for the greater good. This is true for teachers, police, firefighters, construction and trade workers, business owners and their employees, the many caregivers and health care workers and those in public service, including the mayor, city planner, city council, planning board and those who volunteer to serve on nonprofit and public boards. I, too, want to bring value to the residents and visitors and want to explain in my own words how I believe I can play a positive role here in Lakeport. With the Lakeport Opera House completing its second successful season and one of my newest projects, 51 Elm, entering the final construction phase, I wanted to share thoughts on why investing in this community is important to me.

