From the Upper Valley to the Lakes Region and Seacoast — from New Hampshire’s largest newspaper to the State House — arguments over HB544, a bill designed to prohibit “ . . . AN ACT relative to the propagation of divisive concepts . . . ” are roiling the state’s cultural and political waters.
Simply stated, HB544 is an attempt to protect white institutional privilege and supremacist narratives about America’s origins, while inhibiting free speech and difficult discussions about American values and interests.
An attempt to delegitimize critical race theory, which examines and contextualizes social and cultural issues related to race, justice, law, and political power.
Institutional privilege and racist inequities are deeply ingrained throughout America, from our public square to the most private of spaces; ranging from differential enforcement in sentencing and incarceration rates, employment, wealth, income, education, health care, and housing.
We know all this to be true.
To my mind perhaps no statement in support of HB544 has been more offensive than that of retired Brig Gen. Donald Bolduc of Stratham who recently wrote, “. . . not one penny of taxpayer money should go to teaching 'critical race theory' or any other 'theory' where the sole purpose is to demean one race, creed, color or religion in order to elevate another.”
Bolduc’s embrace of a critique of CRT that alleges that it means to elevate non-white peoples above white peoples not only is ignorant and bigoted but contradicts what the U.S. military - which he served for 35 years - is advocating.
At West Point “Critical Race Theory: an Introduction” is being taught.
In February the Air Force emailed, "The Department of the Air Force is committed to fostering a culture where all our members are free to make their fullest contributions toward mission success without unnecessary barriers. Diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity education and training are essential to cultivate positive values and behaviors . . .”
On Feb. 21, the Navy issued an order immediately resuming all diversity and inclusion training . . . and on March 4, the Army ordered its Military Equal Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity offices to immediately resume diversity and inclusion training.
The truth about CRT, according to Kimberle Crenshaw, one of its founding intellectuals, is that it’s “ . . . an approach to grappling with a history of white supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it.”
When, in the Upper Valley, one parent — whose life has been one of privilege and opportunity — writes, “Please pass HB544 so I can send my kids to a school free from racism, discrimination, and racial stereotyping,” what he’s really asking for is continuation of a privileged narrative that has served to deny opportunity to many Americans who have historically been marginalized and disenfranchised.
Even today there are fundamental differences of experience between white and Black Americans and rather than confront the differences supporters of HB544 would rather pretend those differences didn’t exist, that systemic racism just doesn’t exist in America — that even if it does exist our children shouldn’t learn about it.
To this day many Americans tend to view problems of race and privilege as just a series of vignettes, of unfortunate incidents based on individual circumstances that have nothing to do with them.
BIPOC — Black, Indigenous, and People of Color — Americans, on the other hand, know better — and have known better for generations. They know, to this day, that they experience an America where too often their black lives matter less than white lives.
HB544’s supporters don’t believe that our children shouldn’t learn about America being born in sin — in sins of slavery, genocide, and the theft of native lands.
They believe our children shouldn’t learn about Tulsa and Tuskegee, about Emmett Till, Medgar Evers and Fred Hampton. They shouldn’t learn about the Trail of Tears, the internment of Japanese Americans, and My Lai.
They don’t learn about 14th century Mali and its ruler, Mansa Musa, the wealthiest individual in all human history; about Ibn Battuta, the most travelled person in history before the age of steamships — more travelled than Marco Polo or Columbus; about the fabled Silk Road that connected Asia with Europe; about Peru’s Norte Chico civilization, the oldest civilization in the Americas; that the first recorded appearance of ‘zero’ happened over 2,000 years ago in Mesopotamia.
All accomplished by people of color.
In diverse and multi-racial societies such as ours — whether white or BIPOC — everyone has internalized some elements of racist thinking. That’s not the problem.
The problem occurs when someone — or some institution — denies the existence of such thinking — denies the need to confront such prejudice and bigotry, either though education or training.
To teach CRT is not to expect equal outcomes. What we must demand is that all children have a right to live in a just, fair and impartial world.
If one group has poisoned water while another drinks filtered water, that is not just.
If one group does homework at home on high-speed broadband while others sit on the stoop outside fast-food franchises in order to access internet, that is not fair.
Bolduc — who believes there were “heroes” on both sides of the Civil War — writes that “I have seen the worst of mankind — killing for race or color or religion or tribal designation . . .” but doesn’t want Americans to learn that we’ve done those very same things to our own — and other — people; that America’s BIPOC suffer still from the effects of a systemic racism embedded deep within our collective psyche.
If anyone, at this point in America's history, doesn't believe that systemic racism persists to this very day, they need only look at the ease with which legislation has recently been introduced in 43 states to welcome Jim Crow back into our electoral system.
That's racism, that's systemic, that's evil: I know it — and you know as well.
“In order to get beyond racism, we must first take account of race,” Justice Harry Blackmun wrote in 1978. “There is no other way. And in order to treat some persons equally, we must treat them differently.”
To get beyond racism, you must account for race.
•••
Robert Azzi, a photographer and writer who lives in Exeter, was the 2018 Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Award winner. He can be reached at theother.azzi@gmail.com and his columns are archived at theotherazzi.wordpress.com.
