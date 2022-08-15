In a democracy, everyone is welcome at “the table”: citizens, visitors, immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. All have inalienable rights, embedded in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, which cannot lawfully or ethically be removed or ignored. These rights include freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom of the press and freedom to peacefully assemble.

The phrase, “All are created equal under the law” is too often limited in practice. It is often misunderstood and not truly acted upon.

