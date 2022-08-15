In a democracy, everyone is welcome at “the table”: citizens, visitors, immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. All have inalienable rights, embedded in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, which cannot lawfully or ethically be removed or ignored. These rights include freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom of the press and freedom to peacefully assemble.
The phrase, “All are created equal under the law” is too often limited in practice. It is often misunderstood and not truly acted upon.
In some respects, people are not considered equal. We vary in terms of physical condition, intelligence, social status and wealth; and thereby, some may be considered to be superior in their ideas and behavior. This assumption is backwards.
In a democracy, everyone, no matter how inexperienced, how uneducated, how weak, how flawed, has inherent rights which cannot be taken away, no matter the other person or group's power, success, wealth, possessions or status. No matter how modest or humble their lives or circumstances, no matter their flaws or failures, they have a right to citizenship and their status as free individuals with the right of conscience, choice and even to their mistakes.
In a democracy, there is an equality of place, not intellect or ability. We are all entitled to a place at the national table and it's benefits, bringing unique backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. There are no limitations such as ethnicity, race, gender, sexuality, spirituality or age to one’s place at “the table.” The only requirements are awareness, respect and acceptance for our democratic system and values.
Abraham Lincoln had a compelling argument against slavery where he advised caution to slave owners — that by merely touting higher intelligence, this did not give the right to enslave others.
Lincoln’s concept is key to democracy. Without society’s recognition of inherent rights which apply to all, any individual or group with the most money, the most people, or the most guns could take over and dominate others. However, when the rights of everyone are recognized, even those who are shunned, rejected, ignored, or over-looked, all can genuinely occupy a place at “the table.”
From Wikipedia: “Democracy is a form of government in which the people have the authority to deliberate and decide legislation ("direct democracy"), or to choose governing officials to do so ("representative democracy") ... The term republic has many different meanings, but today often refers to a representative democracy with an elected head of state, such as a president, serving for a limited term...”
•••
This is part of a series of essays on the topic "Toward a More Perfect Union." The Laconia Human Relations Committee envisions a world where everyone is treated with dignity, fairness, respect, and kindness.
