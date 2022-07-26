On Thursday morning the news broke that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, two and a half years after its outbreak. His symptoms were mild. Turns out the vaccine actually helps. Go figure.

But by Thursday night, with the close of the Jan. 6 committee's first set of hearings into former President Donald Trump's attempted coup d'etat, if anything was clear it was that the former president has symptoms of a different variety, and the last thing they are is mild. Just as Trump lied to Americans that COVID-19 was a nothingburger, that it was a media contrivance and that his administration had it "under control," he lied to Americans that he had won an election he lost.

