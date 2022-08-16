Some week last week.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump, already under criminal investigation for conspiring to obstruct the Senate's counting of the electoral votes that made Joe Biden president (federal grand jury), election fraud (Georgia grand jury) and tax and bank fraud (Manhattan district attorney), refused to answer 440 questions directed to him during a civil deposition that he'd been ordered to attend, invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. "The Mob takes the Fifth," Trump sneered at a 2016 rally. "If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.