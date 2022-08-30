By the end of last week, it wasn't only that our former president was under criminal investigation for conspiracy to obstruct the counting of electoral votes so that he could illegally remain president after losing the 2020 election. It wasn't merely that a Georgia grand jury was investigating whether he had conspired to commit election fraud by demanding that the Georgia secretary of state "find" him 11,800 phony votes so that he could claim to have won an election he lost.

It wasn't simply that he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself in order to avoid answering 440 questions about whether he committed bank and tax fraud. And it wasn't just that his direct report at the Trump Organization, the company's chief financial officer, admitted committing 15 separate felonies while reporting to him.

