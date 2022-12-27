Jim Brett has a lot of admirers, and a lot of them think about him this time of year. The longtime president and CEO of the New England Council, a powerhouse consortium of civic institutions and businesses representing the region in Washington, might otherwise be best known for modeling non-partisanship in a time of vitriol. The former Democratic state legislator from Massachusetts, who nearly became Boston's mayor in the early 1990s, has been the Council's steady hand for 26 years as Republicans and Democrats have rotated in and out of power in the nation's capital, as inscrutable about his political leanings, if any, as a guard at Buckingham Palace.

But it's a lifetime of fierce advocacy for Americans with disabilities that the thousands whose lives Brett has touched think of when they think of him.

