It takes a serious case of denial to dismiss the threat to America posed by domestic extremism and to pretend that it isn't a metastasizing civic cancer. But MAGA World isn't merely denying the threat. They're doing their very best to stoke it.

Financial Times editor Edward Luce recently tweeted, "I've covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous and contemptible than today's Republicans. Nothing close." Gen. Michael Hayden, George W. Bush's CIA director, replied simply, "I agree."

