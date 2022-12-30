A former president facing unprecedented legal challenges. A Justice Department confronting peculiarly awkward and unappealing decisions. A new Republican-controlled House facing an unusually fractious future. A GOP leader in an atypically difficult struggle to capture the speakership. An incumbent president approaching a re-election battle that his party would prefer he not undertake. A political system in the throes of bitter partisanship. A mature democracy coming to grips with unfamiliar strains.

The new year opens with an unusual number of unresolved issues — and an unusual set of open questions that must be resolved in the coming months.

