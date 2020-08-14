To The Daily Sun,
We depend on the US Postal Service for prescriptions, holiday greetings, notes to friends, and more. People who travel for work or winter in the South – including the military – have depended on the use of absentee ballots for years. (Yes, Republicans too).
If absentee ballots are not permitted and honestly processed a huge segment of the population will be disenfranchised. Think of the many disabled or elderly people who can't stand in line at the polls. Think of the people who work far from home. Think about someone trying to take away your ability to vote if you have an emergency that keeps you from getting to the polls.
An integral part of the business, personal, and civic spheres of our country is being threatened by one person's fear of being humiliated. Now THAT is un-American!
Please consider exactly what the person occupying the White House is really trying to take away before you blindly follow him down the path to tyranny.
Alison Newton
Meredith
