Vermont and New Hampshire rank at the bottom of all 50 states in terms of teacher shortages, according to a recent report from Scholarooo, an organization that connects students with scholarship and collects data on U.S. schools.

The Scholaroo report uses the ratio of teachers to students enrolled in public schools to quantify the shortages list. Despite this report, most schools in the Twin Valley region have opened or will open with unfilled positions.

